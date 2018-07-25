VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Ms. Lauryn Hill will not be coming to Virginia Beach.

Already delayed once, the singer canceled her scheduled August 16 concert at the Virginia Beach Amphitheater, according to Live Nation.

Creative Loafing reports the Virginia Beach show was one of several that were canceled due to "unforeseen tour production issues." Live Nation did not elaborate on what those issues are.

In addition to the Virginia Beach show, Hill also canceled concerts in Charlotte, Raleigh, St. Petersburg, Jacksonville, and Bristow.

Hill was originally scheduled to open her new tour -- promoting the 20th anniversary of her landmark album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill -- at the Virginia Beach Amphitheater on July 5. But days before the concert, it was instead pushed back to August 16.

As of Wednesday morning, the Amphitheater's Facebook page still had the August 16 show as an upcoming event.

According to Live Nation's website, refunds will be made at point-of-purchase, and that Internet and phone orders will be automatically canceled and refunded.

© 2018 WVEC