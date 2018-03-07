VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A concert scheduled for this Thursday in Virginia Beach is now postponed.

Ms. Lauryn Hill was supposed to open her new tour at the Virginia Beach Amphitheater on July 5, but that show has now been pushed back until August 16.

No word on why the show was delayed, but if you have a ticket, the Amphitheater says it will still be honored at the new date of the show.

Hill's new tour is meant to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her landmark 1998 album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

