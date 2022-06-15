Mary J. Blige to make tour stop in Hampton this fall

Nine-time Grammy award winner Mary J. Blige is coming to the Hampton Coliseum on Oct. 22.

As part of her "Good Morning Gorgeous Tour," Blige will make a stop at the Hampton Coliseum on Oct. 22.

Blige's 2022 title track, "Good Morning Gorgeous," rose to the #1 spot at R&B radio for nine weeks. This marks her first tour since the start of the pandemic.

Artists Ella Mai and Queen Naija will join Blige on the tour.

An American Express presale begins today, June 15. Tickets sales for the general public will open on June 17 at 10 a.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.