Music

American Idol is hosting open virtual auditions for Virginians Monday

American Idol has an open call for virtual Zoom auditions. Contestants can sign up to audition on their site.
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginians hoping to make it big on American Idol will get the chance to virtually audition with a producer Monday.

American Idol has an open call for virtual Zoom auditions. Contestants can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance "at making Idol history". 

For the fourth year in a row, "Idol Across America," is searching for the next superstar through live virtual meetings nationwide. 

Virginia's auditions will be taking place on August 7. 

You can sign up to audition by clicking here

