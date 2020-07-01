Rascal Flatts announces farewell tour with stop in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach will get a visit from one of the most iconic country music bands in the country during its goodbye tour.

This will be an awesome way to close out the summer.

Country band Rascal Flatts just announced the tour stops for its "Life is a Highway" farewell tour that kicks off this summer.

The group is celebrating its 20th anniversary as a band.

“When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter,” lead vocalist Gary LeVox said. “The greatest feeling ever, is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives."

The tour kicks off in Indianapolis on June 11.

Rascal Flatts will be performing at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on September 11.