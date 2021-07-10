Guitarist John Frusciante to join Red Hot Chili Peppers for 2022 world tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers will embark on a 32-city world stadium tour with A$AP Rocky, Beck and more. They'll perform in Charlotte Sept. 1, 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Red Hot Chili Peppers will bring their first-ever U.S. stadium tour to Charlotte next fall as part of a 2022 world tour, the band announced Friday.

RHCP will rock Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The band will be joined by The Strokes and Thundercat for the Queen City extravaganza.

The 32-city global tour will kick off next June in Spain, with dates all over Europe and the U.S., including London, Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami. RHCP will be joined by A$AP Rocky and Beck on certain dates on the tour.

The 2022 tour marks the return of guitarist John Frusciante to the RCHP lineup. The band announced they will perform fan-favorite songs, as well as material from their forthcoming album.

"The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been around, and have not just fallen off the turnip truck, but to a man, they have never been more thrilled, bursting with commitment and purpose, as they are regarding this upcoming tour," the band said in a statement. "They have no interest in resting on past accolades, awards or commercial success, this is a mission, they intend to channel the most mighty spirits, and give everything they’ve got."

