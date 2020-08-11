LIVE BLOG | 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Real-time updates

Here's a minute-by-minute breakdown of every major moment from the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony as it airs on HBO.

To refresh your memory... The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees include Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex, Jon Landau and Irving Azoff. You can explore in-depth bios of each inductee HERE .

Don't have HBO? No problem! We are posting real-time updates throughout the article below as the eight new inductees are honored during the 2020 ceremony. Be sure to refresh this page often for the most-recent information, which will appear at the top.

The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is here -- but things are much different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic . Instead of the traditional in-person event, this year's ceremony will honor the 2020 inductees with a special airing at 8 p.m. Saturday on HBO and HBO Max.

8:40 p.m. "Irving is so disarmingly honest," Adam Levine of Maroon 5 said. "Since we started working together the one thing he did very differently was told me the truth, man. The truth isn't always awesome."

Chapter two : Nine Inch Nails

The second induction of the night...

8:33 p.m. "What a disorienting, strange year we find ourselves in. As I wrap my head around Nine Inch Nails being welcomed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I think I was most looking forward to the ceremony itself. ... We're all stuck in our little boxes here in our screens. Even now, music has always been the thing that keeps me going. As an artist, I think the most significant accomplishment or feeling is realizing something you created from a fragile or intimate place is reached out, resonated and affected someone else, possibly changing how they see the world."

8:32 p.m. Trent Reznor: "The best part of touring for me now is the sense of pride that I can't wait to show this crowd this band. A lot of times I look in the front row and it largely looks the same as it did 25 years ago. It's not the same people, but it still looks like there's the same goth kid in the front row who might be his son now. I still feel like there's so much I haven't done or there's so much I don't know about music alone. I've got to get my [expletive] ogether and get going on this."

8:30 p.m. Trent Reznor talks about his work scoring the music for 2010's Oscar-nominated film The Social Network. "For the first time in my life I felt like it really is much better than if I were by myself."

8:26 p.m. "Their music kind of erases loneliness in a way," Miley Cyrus says.