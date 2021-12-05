Paul McCartney, Lionel Richie, Taylor Swift join list of presenters for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published as the new inductees were first announced on May 12, 2021.
As the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame prepares to induct the class of 2021 in Cleveland later this month, they just revealed an initial list of presenters and performers who will be taking the stage at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- and the lineup of special guests includes one of the Beatles.
Here’s the list of special guests so far:
- Angela Bassett: Inducting Tina Turner with performances by Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R. and Bryan Adams
- Taylor Swift: Inducting Carole King with performances by Swift and Jennifer Hudson
- Drew Barrymore: Inducting The Go-Go’s
- Paul McCartney: Inducting Foo Fighters
- Lionel Richie: Inducting Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award
"This is not a full list," the Rock Hall said in an e-mail. "Believe it or not, there will be more."
SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter
The induction ceremony takes place Saturday, Oct. 30. Tickets are still available. If you can’t attend the event, the induction ceremony will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max on Nov. 20. There’s also a radio simulcast that date on SiriusXM Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Radio (310) and Volume (106).
Who is being inducted? You can explore the full list below and read in-depth bios of all 13 inductees HERE.
RELATED: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame reveals 13 inductees in class of 2021: Tina Turner, Foo Fighters, JAY-Z make the cut
PERFORMER CATEGORY
- Foo Fighters
- The Go-Go’s
- JAY-Z
- Carole King
- Todd Rundgren
- Tina Turner
AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD
- Clarence Avant
MUSICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD
- LL Cool J
- Billy Preston
- Randy Rhoads
EARLY INFLUENCE AWARD
- Kraftwerk
- Gil Scott-Heron
- Charley Patton
RELATED: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for all attendees of 2021 induction ceremony
This class features several two-time inductees, including Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters, previously inducted with Nirvana in 2014), Carole King (previously inducted with Gerry Goffin in 1990) and Tina Turner (previously inducted with Ike and Tina Turner in 1991).