NORFOLK, Va. — Pharell Williams' Something in the Water festival is almost here! With so many acts to look forward to, we were curious about what songs the 13News Now Team would like to hear.

We asked around the station and narrowed down each person's SITW playlist to his/her five favorite songs.

Take a listen! And if you want to see all the playlists on Spotify, click here.

Philip Townsend - Anchor

Nicole Livas - Anchor

Carissa Hutchinson - Photographer

Ashley Smith - Anchor





Ericah Jones - Intern





Julie Sanchez - Digital Content Producer





Steven Graves - Reporter

Emily Kurtz - Director of Marketing





Janet Roach - Anchor

Jessica Player - Executive Producer

Natalie Abraham - Senior Director

Candace Perkins - Digital Producer

Chenue Her - Reporter

Tiaira Shoultz - Asst. News Director





Rachael Peart - Meteorologist

Stephen Wozny - Photographer





Evan Watson - Reporter

Yasmeen Freightman - Social Media Manager





Dana Smith - Weekend Anchor





Jamale Stevenson - Photographer





Dennis Castro - Editor

Dan Kennedy - Anchor





Megan Shinn - Reporter