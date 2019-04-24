VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Groups are addressing the litter problem during and after Something in the Water festival.

Keep it Beachy Clean Virginia Beach is hosting a clean-up with the city on Monday, April 29 at 9 a.m. Volunteers will meet at Vibe Park at 1800 Cypress Avenue.

"The message is 'Thanks for not littering'," said Christina Trapani. "We just wanted to get the message out to festival goers that we love our beach, and we want to keep it beachy clean!"

Another group is cleaning up the beach during the festival. It's called "Something in the Water, Nothing on the Beach."

Coastal Edge Surf Shop is teaming up with the Virginia chapter of the Surfrider Foundation. The organization has hosted clean-ups after numerous other festivals at the Oceanfront.

"We see a lot of cigarette butts, plastic straws, plastic bags, and single-use plastic containers," said Jim Deppe. "All marine mammals and fish see plastic as a food item."

The first 50 people who show up will get an eco-friendly t-shirt that is made out of recyclable bottles.

Volunteers should meet at the Coastal Edge shop at 316 21st Street and Arctic Avenue on Sunday at 12 p.m.

