VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several of the artists who couldn't perform as scheduled at the Something on the Water festival in Virginia Beach reached out to fans on social media to express their disappointment after severe weather forced the event to cancel all the acts scheduled for Friday.

Dave Mathews posted a video on Facebook in which he said he hoped to be invited back next year:

MIGOS posted this on Twitter:

Janelle Monae also posted on Twitter:

As did Maggie Rogers:

Masego took a slightly tack by posting a livestream of an after-party jam session in his hotel:

And of course, Pharrell also posted a message to disappointed fans:

The weather for the final two days of the Something in the Water festival promises to be much better.