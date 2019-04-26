VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Bad weather on Friday caused a hiccup in Something in the Water's shuttle plans.

Rather than depart at 1 p.m., festival officials said the shuttles would not start running until after the storm passed in the evening.

Many park and ride attendees decided to give up and Uber to the Oceanfront instead.

“I feel like it is a little frustrating but at the same time, it’s kind of understandable,” said one attendee. “You know with the storm, Pharrell can’t do anything about that… like the storm is going to be there.”

Festival attendees had to figure out how to see their favorite artists in person, with officials warning parking will be nonexistent at the Oceanfront.

“I feel like I didn’t want to have to be bothered with the traffic and there are only 3,000 parking spaces,” said attendee Doug Lee.

Something in the Water Regional Shuttles out of Norfolk and Chesapeake offered round trip options for $40.

Three-day passes sold out, with only single day passes available.

“We just thought it would be easier and cheaper instead of Ubering back and forth and having to wait for like probably hours for an Uber,” said attendee Nasya Hernandez.

Another shuttle option included an official Something in the Water Park and Ride at the Virginia Beach Amphitheater.

The option allows concert-goers to park in the lot and catch a shuttle to the Beach Stage Main Entrance.

The official schedule for the shuttles can be found here: https://www.somethinginthewater.com/park-ride