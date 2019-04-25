VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A sold-out Something in the Water festival is getting ready to take over Virginia Beach.

On Thursday, preparations began to take shape. Signs popped up throughout neighborhoods near the Oceanfront. Many of them read “No Event Parking,” part of the city’s effort to keep parking under control for residents and businesses.

Julie Hill, a spokesperson for Virginia Beach said people who live on 10th Street and below have received credentials in order to drive through closed roads and have access in and out of their homes.

Despite learning the plans put in place ahead of this weekend, some residents are still concerned about the traffic and road closures the festival will cause.

Willy Fluharty, President of the North Virginia Beach Civic League, lives near the Oceanfront. Fluharty said he, along with many of his neighbors, plan to hunker down all weekend long until the festival is over on Sunday.

“I will stay at the north of Virginia Beach, hunker down, and probably not venture further south than Laskin Road,” said Fluharty.

Bruce Abrams lives just blocks away from where musicians will take the stage. He said he plans to walk over to the area and people-watch.

“I don’t have no problem with any of this stuff going on. I think it’s cool, personally,” said Abrams.

Abrams said those who are critical of the festival should give it a try.

“I think they’re judging something that’s not even here yet. I think they should go out and enjoy it,” said Abrams.

Despite concerns, Fluharty said he wants the festival to be a success.



“I think everybody’s excited about it, but a little concerned about traffic issues... but, we’re all looking forward to a successful event,” said Fluharty.

Beginning Friday, be prepared for changes when it comes to sudden road closures. A city spokesperson said more roads will likely need to be closed,

depending on traffic volume.

Each road closure will be handled on a case-by-case basis.