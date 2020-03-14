Businesses, hotels see big setback with Something in the Water postponement

The coronavirus has stopped a major festival in Hampton Roads.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Friday, Something in The Water organizers postponed the festival due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

According to their website, Something in the Water will be back in Virginia Beach from April 23-25, 2021. The tickets for the 2020 festival will still be honored or purchasers may get a refund.

Virginia Beach business and hotel owners say this is a major setback for them. They have mixed emotions, explaining while it will hurt the local economy it will also hopefully slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

The ViBe District is a non-profit organization that helps boost small local businesses. Executive Director Kate Pittman explained this postponement will be impacted many people.

"In all honesty, most of the resort and hundreds of local businesses will be impacted by Something in the Water not happening this year... a lot of hotels had hotel bookings, a lot of small businesses were partnering with the festival in fun and unique ways," said Pittman.

The Breakers Resort Inn was host site for some of the Something in the Water staff. Breakers manager Ginger Capps pointed out they already had 60 rooms paid for.

"We’re actually booked as a hotel property that Something in the Water workers were going to stay in, so our property was included in the blueprint for Something in the Water," said Capps.