VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Shelby McPherson cuts up a pineapple at Oceans 14 on the boardwalk where she works as a bartender.

She hopes most customers this weekend order beer, there’s no time for these fancy drinks.

“It’s all hands on deck," said McPerson. "Our entire staff is scheduled the entire weekend Friday, Saturday, Sunday.”

Even the regular staff still isn’t enough, they had to bring in reinforcements.

“We don’t normally have security. We’ve hired a private security company to be in here for the whole weekend just for extra protection. There is going to be so many people in general,” said McPherson.

Concert goers have already begun arriving in town, even though the first performance is still two days away.

“I wanted to get down here in time so we could relax and have a good time, before the whole crowd gets down here,” said Pamela Coghil.

Over at Ocean Eddies, there is no time to relax, the biggest concern for the cooks is running out of food.

“If we don’t order enough, we literally can’t run the restaurant,” said Jonathon Bogt.

‘’I don’t think there is going to be enough room for everyone,” said Jana Cowan.

Locals are taking one last breath of ocean air before they hibernate for what could be very long weekend.

“It’s college week and we have a reputation of college week,” said Brett Beagle. “If things go well, I think Pharrell is going to get the credit, but if things go bad it's going to be on Virginia Beach.”