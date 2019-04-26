VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Despite billing itself as a "rain or shine" event, Friday's severe storms across Hampton Roads proved too much for the first day of the Something in the Water Festival will start at 8 p.m.

Organizers sent out an update on their app stating "Due to the impact caused by severe weather at the beach venue, we are unable to put on a show tonight. Can't wait to see you tomorrow."

Virginia Beach's city manager had hoped the festival would start by 8 p.m.

"The weather wasn’t great today but it’s clearing up and we’re excited to see you first thing in the morning," Pharrell tweeted.

Festival organizers said the opening of doors for 'Something in the Water' is delayed due to inclement weather. The festival venue is also closed until further notice.

Organizers said severe weather is incoming, so guests need to seek shelter. The festival venue is closed until further notice. People were asked to calmly disperse from the beach and boardwalk.

In a tweet, Something in the Water announced that safety is their #1 priority.

The winds from Friday's storm appeared to do some damage to the Adidas Creator Park at the festival:

Something in the Water organizers also said the Park + Ride at the Amphitheater is being held until further notice, but events at the Virginia Beach Convention Center will continue as planned.

More SITW Information:

PHOTOS: Strong storms across the Hampton Roads area, 4/26/19 Friday's storms sent a portable bathroom into the fountain outside of Norfolk's Scope arena! Friday's storms sent a portable bathroom into the fountain outside of Norfolk's Scope arena! Rainbow over the Oceanfront at 5th Street Rain-delayed Something in the Water Stormy weather in the distance, seen just past the Border Station. Hail in Newport News Wind knocks down a tree in front of a home in Lightfoot. Hail found on Chesapeake Avenue in Newport News Hail found on Chesapeake Avenue in Newport News A possible waterspout or tornado seen in the north-northeast area of Notts Island around 3:30. Storm clouds in York County Hail in Newport News Yorktown side of the Colonial Parkway headed towards Gloucester.

