Local car enthusiasts build 'Something in the Water' truck

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Think of anything...More than likely, they’ll be able to put it on four wheels at Lawyer Garage in Virginia Beach.
The world-renowned, whacky car collectors have a vehicle for every occasion, from a log truck to a massive roller skate on tires, and a whole lot more.
We had to stop by and see one of their latest builds – it’s a tribute to a big weekend in the form of a tricked-out 1950 Crosley truck.
Miller Bundy gave me a ride in the truck made specifically for the Something in the Water Festival.
“I took it yesterday down to Waterman’s and people loved it,” said Bundy. “Everyone does a double take, and they start to see the artists on it and why we did it.”
The truck has a mural of Pharrell Williams on the driver-side window, alongside other local artists that have helped to make the music festival a source of pride in Hampton roads.
“It has guitars on there, a boombox on the back, and it looks like the real stage setup,” said Bundy.
It’s also covered in paint colors mimicking the festival’s palate of colors.
A group of friends from the garage off London Bridge Road drove the truck to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Wednesday where it got a lot of attention.
It’s a perfect fit for the collection and the weekend a lot of people have been looking forward to.
You can check out the Something in the Water truck, along with their entire collection of crazy cars on the Lawyer Garage Instagram page.