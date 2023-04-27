Local car enthusiasts build 'Something in the Water' truck

It's a tribute to the big weekend in the form of a tricked-out 1950 Crosley truck.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Think of anything...More than likely, they’ll be able to put it on four wheels at Lawyer Garage in Virginia Beach.

The world-renowned, whacky car collectors have a vehicle for every occasion, from a log truck to a massive roller skate on tires, and a whole lot more.

We had to stop by and see one of their latest builds – it’s a tribute to a big weekend in the form of a tricked-out 1950 Crosley truck.

Miller Bundy gave me a ride in the truck made specifically for the Something in the Water Festival.

“I took it yesterday down to Waterman’s and people loved it,” said Bundy. “Everyone does a double take, and they start to see the artists on it and why we did it.”

The truck has a mural of Pharrell Williams on the driver-side window, alongside other local artists that have helped to make the music festival a source of pride in Hampton roads.

“It has guitars on there, a boombox on the back, and it looks like the real stage setup,” said Bundy.

It’s also covered in paint colors mimicking the festival’s palate of colors.

A group of friends from the garage off London Bridge Road drove the truck to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Wednesday where it got a lot of attention.

It’s a perfect fit for the collection and the weekend a lot of people have been looking forward to.