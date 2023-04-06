City officials offer traffic and safety updates for Something in the Water

An organizer for the event told the crowd that they’re anticipating around the same amount of festival goers as they had in 2019, which is around 35,000.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The “Something in the Water” music festival is just three weeks away and Thursday night, people in Virginia Beach got some information on what to expect.

This will be a second splash for Pharrell Williams’ huge event at the Oceanfront.

An organizer for the event told the crowd of about 50 people that they’re anticipating around the same amount of festival goers as they had in 2019, which is around 35,000.

"We couldn’t be more excited to be back to the beach," said festival representative Robby Wells. "We're here. We don't plan to leave."

Wells announced the return of Pop Up Church, with local congregations and gospel music, as well as music on the 17th, 24th and 31st street stages.

He also said the entire festival will be streamed live on Youtube, showcasing local businesses in between acts.

Wells also said they are emphasizing small business programs, community goodwill and the local creative community through different events and initiatives throughout the festival and beyond.

There will be a "Pull up and Pitch" small business grant competition, festival-themed beers and different breweries, merch collaborations, and "Something on the Menu Restaurant Week."

Wells also teased scholarship and grant opportunities, sports court makeovers and a year-long community food program.

The highly anticipated music festival is slated to have a big economic impact on the city, but it also comes with its logistical challenges.

"We started by looking at what worked in 2019 and what we could’ve done better," said David Topczynski, who heads the city's Office of Emergency Management.

To start, he said all agencies will have a unified command post, an outlet to provide emergency messaging and a dedicated medical event plan.

He said they've all been running training exercises between February and March.

"We want a safe and secure event at the festival site, in the surrounding areas around the festival and at any festival-related events," he told the crowd at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

In terms of traffic patterns, Sgt. Nicole Kosmas with the Special Events Unit at VBPD said nothing north of 17th Street will be closed.

Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue will be restricted throughout the weekend.

When it comes to traffic, there are a few changes you can expect:

Atlantic Avenue will be closed from 5th Street South, throughout the weekend starting the morning of April 26.

Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue will be restricted (depending on volume and events) throughout the weekends.

Access to the Winston-Salem corridor and Shadowlawn is encouraged via 9th Street/Norfolk Avenue so as not to conflict with shuttle operations.

She said she doesn't believe any emergency response times will be impacted.

The biggest message of the evening was to expect a lot of traffic and delays.

Diversions and closures will be updated on the Waze app.

City officials offered the following tips to help you avoid the festival traffic:

Use the mass transit options

Plan for severe congestion

Familiarize yourself with alternate approaches

Be Patient

Car Pool

Know where you are trying to go, where your credential is, another way to approach your destination.

Get WaZE & follow Virginia Beach police on Twitter

There will be a park and ride shuttle from the Virginia Beach Amphitheater to the 12th Street parking lot and officials are urging people to use that, along with rideshares and carpooling.

Sgt. Kosmas said they will be down at the Oceanfront to make sure everyone is safe and having a good time.

She said the police department’s strategy will be to gain compliance and educate for minor violations. Independent observers will be present and provide feedback to the police.

"We want people to come. We want the unity of community, we want everyone to enjoy themselves," Kosmas said.

One community member asked the panelists what Oceanfront employees should do about parking during the festival. They told her they will need to hash out those details.

Another resident who lives near the Oceanfront asked if the music will keep them up at night. Wells said the concerts will be over by 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Representatives from the police department said if you're having issues with concert-goers parking in your private parking spots, don't be afraid to call them.

In 2019, part of the festival was interrupted by storms, which led one resident to ask if there is a contingency plan if that happens again this year.

The answer is yes, there is a contingency plan in place that is improved from what people saw in 2019. They've added additional speakers throughout the Oceanfront to improve messaging if people need to take shelter, as well as working with hotels and restaurants to allow people to get out of the rain there.

If you're planning to go to the festival or live and work in the area, the city is asking you to take advantage of its multiple means of communication.

The website VirginiaBeach.gov/eventinfo will have a digital kit for Resort Area stakeholders, maps, access and traffic information.