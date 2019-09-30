VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The music, the celebrities and the fans are all coming back for the Something in the Water Festival in 2020.

This year, city leaders have extra time to prepare for round two. City council is expected to be briefed at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“It will be a lot more to do, but once again I think everyone should be extremely excited,” explained council member Aaron Rouse.

The three-day event brought more than 35,000 people to the Oceanfront last April.

“Last year set the bar really really high and this year we are looking forward to continuously pushing the bar and setting it even higher,” said Rouse.

Councilmember Rouse said the next “Something in the Water” is going to be even better than 2019. He said people who didn’t purchase tickets for the festival this year, shouldn’t miss out again in 2020.

“People will be surprised and we want to keep and maintain that surprise element for the festival going forward and everyone should be excited," Rouse explained. "The planning has already been started. It’s hard work. We are putting in a ton of hours to make sure we bring you the most exciting festival that you are ever going to want to attend.”

As for next year’s lineup, Rouse is keeping quiet.

“Who knows. Do I? I don’t know. I can’t confirm nor deny that, but I can say that this year is going to be great,” Rouse said.

Rouse said it’s important that everyone remains patient. Pharrell’s team will release more details in the next couple of months.