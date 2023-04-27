Last day for community events ahead of Something in the Water

Partnerships and collaborations are one repeating theme leading up to this year’s festival.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dreams take shape at the Oceanfront this weekend for Chazz Owens.

Owens, a Virginia Beach native, has made a name for himself as an artist and fashion designer based out of Las Vegas. At 2023 Something in the Water, his career arc and work will be on display center stage.

“The first year was big for the city, but people from the city felt left out. They wanted to be involved, so that change is like, 'Okay we’ve been putting in work for 6-7-8 months.' This is the byproduct of that," Owens told 13News Now.

Coastal Edge and Owens partnered to collaborate on the apparel retailer's official SITW merchandise for the 2023 festival. The custom-designed logo by Owens can be seen on Coastal Edge merchandise from t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and posters.

“It was bringing those elements: the water, the beach," Owens said while describing the design. "The homegrown feeling, I’ve got so many memories walking by Coastal Edge."

All throughout April, festival organizers have put on public events and collaborations across the Hampton Roads region. A previous Coastal Edge event even had a guest appearance by Pharrell Williams himself.

“Now this year, there is so much more planning time to think, 'Hey, what are these meaningful partnerships in the local community,'" Stephanie Walters said, the director of communications for the nonprofit YELLOW.

On the night before the festival, organizers held at least three community events across Virginia Beach, including "A Seat at the Table" exhibit about art and culture moderated by Walters at the Museum of Contemporary Art.

“I think when you come to Virginia Beach, there is so much culture and rich history, we want everyone to be showcased but also the outsiders to come in and say, 'Wow there is a lot of creativity here,'" Walters said.

There are community stages at 31st, 24th and 17th streets which will be open to the public and are welcome for all ages. Businesses across the Oceanfront district over the past several weeks have commented on the excitement over the festival's expanded footprint and reach into the area.