Did you keep your 'Something in the Water' ticket for 2021? You'll get a refund instead.

People with the festival said they'd refund money to anyone who planned to use a 2020 ticket in 2021. The event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — People with Something in the Water said Monday they would start refunding money to 2020 ticket holders who planned to use their tickets in 2021.

The announcement appeared on the festival's Twitter account.

The event, which was supposed to expand beyond three days to a full week of activities this year, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Initially, ticket holders had the option to request a refund or to hold on to tickets for the 2021 installment of the festival, which was created by Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams.

The tweet explained that anyone who submitted a refund request should have gotten their money already or would be getting it shortly.

As for those who originally opted to keep the tickets (or didn't submit a refund request), the tweet said they would receive an email confirming the refund.