VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Pharrell released the highly-anticipated lineup for the 'Something in the Water' music festival on Sunday that's got everybody talking.

Tickets went on sale Friday, March 8 and are selling out fast.

And he can take my money. Seriously, this lineup is insane, especially for a festival of this scale in Virginia Beach. There are 30 acts, some of whom are major performers, for the three-day event at the Oceanfront.

But others might be wondering who some of the performers are. So, here's a full guide on who each and every one of the performing acts is:

Travis Scott

Travis Scott is a rapper and record producer from Houston, Texas. He's released three albums, the most recent of which is Astroworld, which was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2019 and features hit singles "Butterfly Effect" and "Sicko Mode" featuring Drake. Scott did production work and numerous features with an array of artists, such as Kanye West and SZA. Scott is also known for his relationship with Kylie Jenner, with whom he fathered a daughter with last year named Stormi.

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert is a rapper, singer and songwriter from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He received massive recognition after releasing his Luv is Rage mixtape, leading to a record label deal with Atlantic Records. He was featured on the hit song, "Bad and Boujee" with rap trio Migos and also made waves with his hit single "XO Tour Llif3."

Jhené Aiko

R&B artist Jhené Aiko has spent nearly a decade in the music game and hasn't slowed down a beat. Her soulful vibes resonate through all of her projects, leading her to well-earned notoriety in R&B music. You might know her from her work through the years on projects like Sailing Soul(s) and her EP, Sail Out, from which she produced hit songs like "3:16AM," "Bed Peace," and "The Worst." She was also featured on hit song with rapper Big Sean called "Beware." She released other major albums like Souled Out in 2014 and Trip in 2017.

Missy Elliott

If you don't know who Missy Elliott is, God help you. This Grammy-award winning rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, dancer and Portsmouth native has so many hits under her belt. She's earned her enormous fanbase through the '90s and 2000s after releasing hit songs like "Get Ur Freak On," "One Minute Man," "4 My People," "Gossip Folks," and "Work It." Missy has won five Grammys, 15 Moon Persons from the MTV Video Music Awards, and won six times at the BET Awards. And we're just scratching the surface.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae is an ultimate powerhouse. Monae is a triple threat, with the talent to sing, act and dance. She gained significant acclaim with the release of concept projects like Metropolis: Suite I (The Chase), The ArchAndroid, The Electric Lady and her most recently-released Dirty Computer. She's made waves in Hollywood too, where she appeared as supporting characters in Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures and the Oscar-winning film Moonlight.

Dave Matthews Band

Also known by DMB, Dave Matthews Band is a rock band that formed in the early '90s in Charlottesville, Virginia. Led by singer-songwriter and guitarist Dave Matthews, the group has seven albums under their belt with their most recent Come Tomorrow debuting at number one on Billboard's 200 Chart.

Pharrell & Friends

Pharrell Williams is the man who brought you 'Something in the Water.' This rapper, singer, producer and Virginia Beach native has been delivering hit after hit after hit since the early 2000s. From The Neptunes to N.E.R.D. and even as a solo artist, Pharrell's popularity has never wavered. He has won ten Grammys and is a two-time Academy Award nominee for his hit song, "Happy" featured in the animated feature film, Despicable Me. Pharrell announced his "Friends" were P. Diddy, Missy Elliott, Usher, Gwen Stefani and Snoop Dogg.

P. Diddy

P. Diddy is the powerful New York-born rapper, songwriter, producer and entrepreneur who made it his mission in the '90s to make sure the East Coast left a lasting mark when it came to R&B, hip hop and rap music when many listeners were repping West Coast talent. Sean Combs has gone by many monikers, including Puff Daddy, P. Diddy and Puffy. Before releasing his 1997 album, No Way Out, that went certified platinum seven times over, he produced talents like Jodeci and Mary J. Blige and signed even more including Faith Evans, 112, Usher, TLC, Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men, SWV and the Notorious B.I.G. under his label, Bad Boy Entertainment. Need I go on?

Usher

I mean...c'mon. It's Usher. This Grammy Award-winning R&B singer, musician and dancer was a massive talent through the '90s and well into the 2000s, but his music is still popular to this day. He's released hit albums that include My Way and Confessions. He had a notorious penchant for climbing the charts well through his career with hit singles that include "You Make Me Wanna...," "Yeah!," "Burn," "Confessions Part II," and "My Boo."

Teddy Riley

Known for his innovative talent, Teddy Riley is a name in the music industry you can't ignore. In the late 80's, he helped form the R&B group Guy, but you'll remember him best from the group Blackstreet that produced hits like "Don't Leave Me" and "No Diggity." The singer-songwriter and producer has worked with artists like Keith Sweat, Heavy D and Bobby Brown, but make that double for Michael Jackson. He co-produced half of the album, Dangerous, and worked alongside the Jacksons for years. He's not only versed in the R&B genre but is known for his work in gospel music as well.





Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress. She was the lead vocalist of the band No Doubt. After going solo in the early 2000s, she released hit songs "What Are You Waiting For?," "Rich Girl," and "Hollaback Girl," all of which were featured on her debut solo album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby. which took the music charts by storm. She has earned a huge fanbase through the years and she landed a residency in Las Vegas starting last year.

Snoop Dogg

In the span of his nearly 30-year long career in music and even today, Snoop Dogg has long reigned as probably one of the coolest people in the music industry. Snoop raps, produces, acts and is a well-known enterpriser. Out of the laundry list of projects that have amassed under Snoop's moniker, his 1996 album Tha Doggfather went certified double platinum, but most, if not all of his music has earned colossal recognition and praise. You'll know him from hit songs including, "Who Am I (What's My Name?)" and "Gin & Juice." You've also likely seen him in different films, including Soul Plane, Training Day, Baby Boy and Pitch Perfect 2.

Chris Brown

Award-winning R&B singer and entertainer Chris Brown has been lulling his way to the top of the charts for more than a decade now. The Tappahannock, Virginia native has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and won more than 125 awards. It's no wonder he's led such a successful career after his hard-hitting debut with his self-titled album released in 2004 that went double platinum. That album featured hits like "Run It!" and "Poppin'." The number of hits he's released alongside the countless songs he's featured on climb the charts time after time. You'll also remember him from movies like Stomp the Yard and This Christmas. His 2017 album Heartbreak on a Full Moon has streamed more than one billion times on Spotify and had been certified 2X platinum.

SZA

Neo-soul and R&B singer-songwriter SZA is a breath of fresh air for the mainstream music scene. Her popularity has increased exponentially within the past few years and for good reason. After the release of her certified platinum album, CTRL in 2017, she's received national attention and massive acclaim. She's written songs for Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce and been featured on several other hit songs with other various artists.

D.R.A.M.

D.R.A.M. is a rapper and songwriter who was raised in Hampton, Virginia. He's created hit songs like "Cha Cha" as well as his breakout single "Broccoli," which was released in 2016. He's also performed with artists like Chance the Rapper and Ty Dolla $ign.

Migos

This rap trio out of Lawrenceville, Georgia has spent part of the last decade entertaining rap and hip hop music listeners on an unimaginable scale. The group is made up of three members: Takeoff, Offset and Quavo. If you don't listen to them regularly, you might know them best from their Grammy-nominated song "Bad and Boujee." But fans more familiar with their tenure know hit singles, including their breakout song "Versace," and also "Fight Night," "Look At My Dab," "Motorsport," "Stir Fry," and "Walk It Talk It," featuring Drake. One of the members, Offset, is also known for his partnership with Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, who he fathered a child with named Kulture.

A$AP Ferg

A$AP Ferg is a rapper hailing from Harlem in New York City. He started as a member of the group A$AP Mob but broke out into his solo career where he wrote, performed and collaborated with various artists. He's released two studio albums that include Trap Lord and Always Strive and Prosper. Ferg is arguably best known for his hit single, "Plain Jane."

Pusha T

Pusha T was a staple for hip hop and rap music through the '90s and well into the 2000s. Born in New York, but raised in Virginia Beach, the rapper and songwriter is best known for his role in the group, Clipse with his brother, Gene Thornton who's known by his stage name, No Malice. Pharrell Williams collaborated with the two brothers early on in their careers. Clipse's album, Hell Hath No Fury, received massive acclaim after being released in 2006.

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Fresh off his newest studio album, Oxnard, Anderson .Paak has proven his music producing prowess well through his career. Out of several projects he's released, his 2016 album, Malibu, was nominated for a Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album. His most recent album, named for his birthplace, Oxnard, California, features artists like Kendrick Lamar, Q-Tip from notable group A Tribe Called Quest, Snoop Dogg and J. Cole. The musician is accompanied by a band called The Free Nationals made up of musicians who play electric guitar, bass and piano.

Kaytranada

Kaytranada is a Canadian DJ and record producer, also part of the duo, The Celestics. He released his studio album, 99.9% in 2016, but has produced several mixtapes and EPs. Most of his music is based in R&B, electronic and dance music and hip hop, but you'll love the head-bopping vibes his work emanates.

Mac DeMarco

Also from Canada, Mac DeMarco is a multi-instrumentalist, producer and singer-songwriter known for his work with indie rock and psychedelic rock, but hear it from DeMarco himself, he'll call it "jizz jazz." He's released three studio albums starting in 2012 with 2, then Salad Days, and finally This Old Dog.

Diplo

Diplo is an American DJ and producer from Mississippi. He's affiliated with several music groups including LSD, Jack Ü with DJ Skrillex and Silk City with Mark Ronson. He's also the lead member for Major Lazer. His work covers an array of projects with various artists including Gwen Stefani, M.I.A., Britney Spears, Beyonce, Shakira and Justin Bieber.

Masego

Masego is a contemporary American musician who was born in Jamaica and raised in Newport News. He calls his own musical style, "TrapHouse Jazz." The record "Tadow," that he collaborated with artist FKJ on, gained a lot of popularity when it was released in 2017. It's worth a listen.

Trap Karaoke

Trap Karaoke was founded in 2015 by music festival organizer Jason Mowatt. It's what he calls a "user-generated concert" that puts fans at the center of the concert experience, according to the website. Trap Karaoke tours around the country giving music lovers the chance to perform their favorite songs on stage.

Charlie Wilson

Charlie Wilson is a ten-time Grammy-nominated artist and his memoir was aNew York Times best-seller. His most recent album, In It to Win It, was released in February of 2017. His song "I'm Blessed was nominated for a 2018 Billboard Top Gospel song.





Amber Mark

Amber Mark has come out of the woodwork, gaining well-earned attention for her sophisticated alternative style. Her 2018 EP Conexão drew massive attention. The 22-year-old draws inspiration from the U.S., India, Germany, Brazil, and Nepal. She started writing music in 2013 before releasing her first songs "Space," "Monsoon," and "Way Back." Fans have often compared her soothing voice and style to famed artist Sade Adu.

Kap G

The Mexican-American rapper and singer was born and raised in Georgia. His real name is George Ramirez. He debuted in 2012 with the single "Tatted Like Amigos" featuring Chief Keef. He has collaborated with famous rappers like Young Jeezy, Pharrell Williams, Young Thug, and Chris Brown.

Maggie Rogers

Musician and singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers broke into the music scene with her 2016 hit song "Alaska," which festival organizer Pharrell himself heard during a class at NYU.

Radiant Children

Radiant Children is an R&B group who gained attention after their music was featured on Issa Rae's HBO show Insecure. The show has garnered popularity not only for its show content but its soundtrack too. Listen to their EP here.

Leikeli47

Leikeli47 is a rapper from Brooklyn. Her single "F**k the Summer Up" was placed as the number one song on Jay-Z's playlist on his Tidal app. Even though she's a New York native, she said in an interview with High Snobiety that she has roots in Virginia. She released two albums: Wash & Set and Acrylic.





J Balvin

J Balvin is a Colombian reggaeton singer who is known for his breakthrough single, "6 AM" which peaked on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart. He's worked with artists like Pharell Williams and Major Lazer and also collaborated on Cardi B's hit song "I Like It" off her Grammy-award winning album, Invasion of Privacy.

BMike

BMike is an up and coming hip-hop and R&B artist from Melbourne, Australia. His songs have racked up millions of views on his YouTube channel for the last several years.

John-Robert





Rosalía

Rosalía is a Spanish singer and songwriter. She was a nominee at the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards for Best Artist and collaborated with Colombian producer J Balvin.

Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh is a DJ, fashion designer and artistic director of Louis Vuitton's men's wear collection. He also founded fashion house Off-White and serves as its CEO.

Kaws

Kaws is an artist and designer known for his work with graffiti, pop art, as well as toys and paintings.

Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra is an American author, public speaker and alternative medicine advocate from India. He is one of the best-known figures in alternative medicine.

Geoffrey Canada

Geoffrey Canada is an educator and social activist who created an organization with the objective to raise high school and college graduation rates among students from Harlem, New York.

FriendsWithYou

You'll find some funky and unique art at Something in the Water with FriendsWithYou in the mix. Founded in the early 2000s, the art collaborative seeks to "spread the positive message of Magic, Luck, and Friendship," according to their website. Artists work with different mediums and incorporate spirituality into their work. \



