Excitement builds as Something in the Water is just hours away

All afternoon crews have been testing the lights, and the music, getting everything ready for the estimated 35,000 people.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The countdown is on as the city expects 35,000 people to pack the Oceanfront for Something in the Water.

Now that we're just hours away, excitement is building.

Walking the length of the boardwalk from 14th Street to 3rd Street, there is so much to see: from the food vendors, the merch tents, and, of course, the massive stages.

All afternoon, festival crews have been testing the lights, and the music, getting everything ready for the excited fans.

For Rochelle Kenney, the festival is all about bringing people together.

"Tonight is the cousins’ reunion," she said at Calypso's. "We're meeting up and catching up and talking about who we want to see."

She and a few others started a Facebook page during Something in the Water in 2019. Since then, it’s grown to more than 18,000 and they call themselves "cousins."

"It’s bigger than just the music. It’s a community affair," said Norman Browning, who drove down from Richmond to kick off the festival with the group.

Franklin and Stephanie Sarit came all the way from Rhode Island.

"I’m beyond excited, I haven’t slept for like the past three days," said Stephanie.

Franklin said he hurt his leg not too long ago, so he's recovering in a wheelchair, but he said that wasn't going to stop him from coming.

"I wasn’t excited, but now that I’m actually here, foot on the ground, I’m ready," he said. "We had a blast the first time in 2019."

Natasha Wimberly, a Virginia Beach local, won VIP tickets to the festival through the Facebook group.

"I couldn't believe it," she said. "I’m excited for this moment, excited for it to be back in Virginia Beach."

"I love so many artists on this lineup," Browning said. "The Pharrell and Phriends set list is a once in a lifetime."

Among all the guesses for who will show up on stage with Pharrell, one prediction prevails.

Rihanna.

"I really think Rihanna will show up," said Browning.

"Everyone is saying Rihanna," agreed Franklin.

"It’s gotta be Rihanna," echoed Kenney.