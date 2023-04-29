Hampton Roads locals, tourists from afar flock to Something in the Water Day 2

State and nearby locals from all over Hampton Roads, Charlottesville, and the Washington D.C. metro area came out to the show.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In a matter of seconds, the second day of Something in the Water kicked off with thousands of people.

State and nearby locals from all over Hampton Roads, Charlottesville, and the Washington D.C. metro area pushed their way through the vendors and to the stages. However, people from much farther came by to check out the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

13News Now met a couple from Columbia, South Carolina, two separate people from New York City, a couple of people from North Carolina, and then another person all the way from Los Angeles, California.

Jarod Brown and Kalie Coutain drove five hours from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. They said they came for so much in addition to the artist lineup and Pharrell's Phriends at the festival.

"The music! The festivities," said Brown, who enjoyed the festival despite the rain Friday. Coutain added, "Yeah, the music, the clothing, the brands, just the vibes!"

The incredible variety of food from vendors and the eclectic fashion statements brought people into groups and conversations.

Tyris Winter came from the dry weather in L.A. to the breezy beach on the Atlantic Ocean side. Decked out in a jumpsuit with fringe, Winter was there to make a big fashion statement and to see their favorite artist.

"I went from one beach to another beach," Winter said. "I'm obsessed with Grace Jones and she's been one of my style inspo since I was so young."

The music, the food, the creativity and may we add the eclectic fashion are pulling many concertgoers together for the big weekend.

The West Coast native said they may turn into a Virginia lover after creating a new experience with the help of Pharrell Williams.