Want to avoid parking woes? Here's what you should do for 'Something in the Water'

Parking managers with Virginia Beach say public parking will be available, but getting a spot could be competitive.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The countdown is ticking down for opening day for Pharrell Williams' three-day music festival, "Something in the Water."

Thousands are expected to attend, and parking is expected to be tricky.

Virginia Beach's Oceanfront has three public parking areas available including 31st Street, 25th Street and 9th Street. All are expected to be open, but not necessarily available.

"Those spots are taken by the morning, and they don't leave until night," Robert Fries said, parking manager for Virginia Beach. "We know from experience just how hectic it can get in there."

Parking at the public areas is also more expensive. Drivers must pay $20 for parking for the entire day, a big difference from the $2 per hour regular fare.

Private parking at the Oceanfront is also an option, but availability and price could also be a gamble. Fries also warns against trying to park in any of the nearby neighborhoods.

"We are posting signs that will be 24-hour permit restricted so if they do park in the neighborhoods, they are restricted or subject to a $70 ticket and possibly a tow," said Fries.

Instead, Fries said the best option for festivalgoers is to pay for the shuttle at Virginia Beach's United Homes Loans Amphitheater. The shuttle costs $50 plus fees for all three days.

Fries said parking should be less of an issue at that location.

"The amphitheater is able to fit thousands of people for their shows, parking really shouldn't be an issue for them," Fries said.

For those looking to chance public parking, there is an app that could help you. An app called 'VB GO' shows real time occupancy for Oceanfront public parking garages and can be downloaded from the app store.