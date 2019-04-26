VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — What's a giant boot doing in the middle of Something in the Water? It's the Timberland Pop Up Park, one of several free events happening throughout the weekend.

"We stand for greener spaces and bringing the community together so having this open to the public is a really important thing for the brand," said Kate Kibler of Timberland.

Located on the corner of 17th and Pacific, during the Something in the Water weekend they will be providing games, giveaways, coffee, and water... all for free.

"I think it's really great. I saw it yesterday when I was coming up 17th Street when they were laying out the grass and chairs. It looked really beautiful," said Arlene Campsen.

A giant boot sits in the Timberland Pop Up Park, one of several free attractions that will be available along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront during Something in the Water weekend.

She said it's nice that the festival is offering some freebies for people who aren't into the music but still want to participate.

"I think it's nice because a lot of people don't necessarily like the music but there are so many other things going on down here that are fun. It's a great place to people watch," said Campsen.

Another event that doesn't require a wrist band is the Art Walk on 12th Street, where global and local artists will come together and create installations themed around Virginia Beach.

"Like a culmination of arts and culture that you can just come down the beach and enjoy without having to spend $200 to $300 on a ticket," said Jeffrey Tarkenton.

Then on Sunday morning, right on the beach near 21st Street, everyone is invited to the pop-up church.

"It's cool they are bringing out a church onto the beach," said Titus Kirkpatrick. "Even if you don't have a ticket and can't come and enjoy the concert, you can still come and enjoy the church."

