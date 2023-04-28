How to watch Something in the Water live for free

YouTube is exclusively hosting a 2023 SITW livestream, starting at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28. There are three live videos, one for each day of the festival.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the first time, you can watch Something In The Water performances live from home, and it's free!

YouTube is exclusively hosting a 2023 SITW livestream, starting at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28. There are three live videos, one for each day of the festival.

You can RSVP on the individual videos now and set notifications on Pharrell's YouTube page, or just bookmark this page and watch the livestream in the video players below.

The festival lineup includes Kid Cudi, Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan, Wale, Arcade Fire, Jonas Brothers, Machine Gun Kelly, Skrillex, Mumford & Sons, Kehlani, Third Eye Blind, Summer Walker, Lil Yachty, The Kid Laroi, Coi Leray and more.

And of course, fans can expect to see Pharrell Williams himself as the headlining act Saturday night alongside A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, and M.I.A. and other unannounced "Phriends."

The festival will stream Something in the Water 2023 live all weekend from Virginia Beach. And viewers can participate in a live chat and merchandise sales on the YouTube videos.

Day 1 Something in the Water livestream

Day 2 Something in the Water livestream