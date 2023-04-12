Jonas Brothers, Arcade Fire, Third Eye Blind join 2023 Something in the Water lineup

Organizers also announced the partial lineup for Pharrell’s Phriends, which includes A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, M.I.A. and more.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With just weeks until Something in the Water splashes down in Virginia Beach for the first time since 2019, the music festival's organizers made some huge additions to the lineup.

The beloved Jonas Brothers, indie rock band Arcade Fire and alternative rock act Third Eye Blind are joining the lineup, according to an e-mail newsletter sent by the festival.

The festival also announced the partial lineup for Pharrell’s Phriends, which includes A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, M.I.A. and more.

An updated lineup poster said there are "some people we can't announce" as part of the Pharrell’s Phriends lineup.