'Lead the Wave' officially kicks off Something in the Water festivities

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Friday night marked the kickoff for Something in the Water with 'Lead the Wave' at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach.

It was a way to engage and inspire people in the community ahead of the festival in two weeks, according to city officials.

The lawn was packed as people listened to local artists take the stage, enjoy local food trucks and some even won free tickets to Something in the Water.

"I came out because it’s the kickoff party, you know, a lot of fun is going to be happening already. I know a couple of the performers, so I wanted to go and enjoy the show since I’m off tonight and everything," attendee Stephen Colley said.

He says he already has his tickets to Something in the Water and has two artists at the top of his list to see.

"Gotta be a tossup between Remi Wolf and Kaytranada."

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said he couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store over the next couple of weeks.

"We want people coming. Come out, have a good time, but this is gonna start it. Pharrell is back," he said.

Ed Walls says he’s in charge of the one of the community stages down at the Oceanfront for Team Lamb, Inc. He said he’s glad to see people already coming out and getting excited.

"Hopefully, tonight preps everyone for a fun weekend."

Gabe Niles from 'Where the Heart is' helped book some of the artists for Lead the Wave and Something in the Water. He said he's loved every second of it.

"It's that feeling of... even if you didn't go to the first one, you heard about it. It's that feeling of, something that needs to be the norm to be honest, is that togetherness," he explained.

Walls said the festival and everything leading up to it, is about more than just the music.

"Team Lamb and Where the Heart is hosted a tree ceremony for the seven cities in the 757. Each tree represented each city and it was in memory of people who have been affected for gun violence."

He said he agrees with Niles in that it's all about coming together in unity.

"Representing what’s in the water in this community," he said. "Just togetherness and showing 757 we’re all one."

Another way to get geared up for the festival is the ‘Something on the Menu’ restaurant week in Virginia Beach.

That kicks off on the 23rd and restaurants from all areas of the city are participating.

Something in the Water officially begin April 28th and runs through the 30th.