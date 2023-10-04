Lead the Wave: Something in the Water kickoff event at Mount Trashmore

Organizers say the goal is to engage and inspire the community ahead of the three-day music festival at the end of the month.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water is still a few weeks away, but a kickoff event leading up to the music festival will be at Mount Trashmore this weekend.

It's called "Lead the Wave" and organizers say the goal is to engage and inspire the community ahead of the three-day music festival at the end of the month.

Lead the Wave will be held Friday, April 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is free and it will offer live entertainment, food, and business opportunities.