VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — People working to make Something in the Water a reality expected parking to be a nightmare for the three-day festival.

"To come down and expect to find parking, it's going to be very limited at best. And you're going to be adding to the congestion down here," said Brian Solis, Virginia Beach Assistant to the City Manager for Special Projects.

Despite city leaders pushing local and regional shuttle services to help alleviate some of the travel headaches, a lot of people didn't buy into the services.

Options were available for people out of state and in state. Round-trip shuttle service also was offered from most cities in Hampton Roads.

Days before the event, most options no longer were available because of a lack of bookings. The only choices remaining were for single-day, round-trip service from Norfolk or Chesapeake. The cost each day was $40.

A park-and-ride service initially was offered to people locally. That option sold out.

