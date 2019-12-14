VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 'Something in The Water' is already giving a boost to hotel bookings! Last year, the music festival raked in $21 million for Virginia Beach. More than 30,000 visitors came from outside of Hampton Roads.

Hotels expect an even larger increase in bookings when concert tickets go on sale Saturday.

Third-party booking websites already list a few hotels as fully booked. But, Virginia Beach Hotel Association President Russell Lyons doesn’t want you to panic. He said there are plenty of rooms to go around this year.

“Don’t freak out and feel like you need to get a room tomorrow,” Lyons said. “People cancel reservations. Rooms come in and out of blocks, more inventory enters the market as time goes on.”

He said it helps to book directly with a hotel. Also, if rates seem too high for you, don’t jump the gun.

“Length of stay restrictions get changed around,” Lyons said. “Plenty of opportunities to book between now and then. Don’t wait until the week of, but you’ve got a few months for sure.”

Local business owners are also excited for what they call the ‘new kick-off’ of the busy season.

“We went through the lineup yesterday,” said Jumpin’ Shrimp Chef Victoria Jones Silver. “We already know it’s going to be triple the number of people that were here last year.”

Oceanfront restaurants like Jumpin’ Shrimp Bar and Grill are already planning ahead.

“Thinking of a master plan, already going through menus,” Silver said.

Other local businesses are also ready to welcome back the crowds.

“Last year, Something in the Water, it was the kick-off for everything,” Silver said. “It opened up, started rolling, didn’t stop until the end of September.”

Lyons said a few booking tips and tricks will be included on the ‘Something in the Water’ website.

