VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The oceanfront was pretty calm at 20th Street Tuesday, but what it will look like when "Something in the Water" begins is anyone's guess.

"I'm concerned of the parking and kind of the way people drive over here because it's already hectic as it is. There tend to be accidents when there are events going on like this," said resident Venace Person.

Person isn't going to the festival; she's going to work. She just hopes she's able to get to her job on time and safe.

"People tend to get rowdy or crazy, especially at events, so I'm worried people might want to start fights or set off fights," said Person.

Her neighbors said events like these are why they moved to the oceanfront to begin with. If you can't take the heat, get off the beach.

"Year after year we always have big events like this. Like ECSC and things turn out pretty ok," said one resident.

"There should be no concerns because Virginia needs some excitement, and it's going to be really cool because Migos is coming. Travis Scott is coming," said Johan Reyes Mendoza.

Others said when there are as many as 25,000 people partying just blocks from your house, it's tough not to get a little bit nervous.

"It could definitely get bad. Its been bad before," said Stevie Grulich. "A lot of people littering and stuff that wouldn't be cool. There could definitely be something in the water after that."

Hope Crane said Pharrell or no Pharrell it's still College Beach Weekend, and history doesn't lie.

"It's typically a week that causes a lot of damage, and that concerns me," said Crane.

Crane said she's already been warned by the city that riding a bike or walking may be the best modes of transportation. She's contemplating leaving town altogether.

"I'm not going to be able to go out of my house when I want to. It sounds like a good weekend to go backpacking in the mountains where there are no other people," said Crane.

Crane also said the risks far outweigh the rewards when it comes to renting out rooms in your home, but Russell Shiflett is open to the idea.

"People are renting rooms for $800, $900 a night. I'm not trying to take advantage of people, but if you can make $500, $600 a night. Why wouldn't you?" said Shiflett.

Shiflett said he can't wait to listen to the music from his front porch. He believes this festival will be a success.

"I always like to see the positives. I think it will be a good thing, and it gives people the advantage to come down to Virginia Beach," said Shiflett.