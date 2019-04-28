VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The city of Virginia Beach said on Twitter that the "resort area is at capacity" and there is no more public parking.
Virginia Beach police are setting up a traffic diversion.
The shuttles are still being allowed in along with rideshare vehicles.
More SITW Information:
DAY 1: 'Something in the Water' on social media
- 'Something in the Water': Some do's and don'ts
- Set times, activity schedule released for Something in the Water festival
- Organizers urge festival goers to leave their cars at home, take alternate transportation
- Plans in place for beach trash clean-up during, after Something in the Water
- Something in the Water Pop-Up Church takes shape at the Oceanfront
Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.