VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Organizers are ironing out the final details for Something in the Water.

Leaders continue to compare the festival crowds with July 4th weekend. Heavy traffic is expected with limited parking spots at the Oceanfront.

“You got buses, you got people coming on bikes, you got people just everywhere,” explained festival goer Jessica Oliver.

This is one of the biggest festivals Virginia Beach has ever seen! Oliver said, “This is going to be insane, with all the cars out here and there’s people flying in from everywhere.”

City leaders are urging festival goers to take a shuttle, use a park and ride, jump on an HRT bus, Uber, or hop on two wheels. They said if you drive, plan to sit in bumper to bumper traffic!

“A bike gives you the most freedom. When you are attached to your car, you are dependent on having to find a parking spot,” said City Special Projects Leader Brian Solis.

Solis said once the parking runs out, police officers may divert traffic back to the interstate.

He said, “The reason for that is that there is so much traffic flowing in from the interstate and there’s not enough capacity in the street system in the resort.”

If you plan to use the park and ride from the Virginia Beach Amphitheater, Solis said you should buy your tickets soon! So far, six-thousand people already signed up!

Solis said, “I really encourage folks to please download the GOHRT app. The trolly will be in place this weekend, and they are usually not. We are working with HRT to specifically have them available to go throughout the entire festival footprint even the convention center, ‪from 8 to 2 a.m. so‬ they will be available,” Solis explained.

There aren’t a lot of bike racks at the Oceanfront, but Solis said festival organizers created a free valet system and they can hold up to 1,000 bikes.