VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Pharrell Williams 'Something in the Water' festival is over, but a petition has started to keep one aspect at the Oceanfront permanently: the basketball court.

The court was part of the Adidas Creator Park on the beach at 24th Street. During the festival on the court, there were pick up games, dance workshops, and a dance crew competition lead by a celebrity choreographer, JaQuel Knight.

A petition was started by Bo Wilder on Change.org Saturday, and as of Wednesday morning, it had over 9,500 signatures.

Just check out the huge line that formed to get into the park on Saturday.

13News Now's Full SITW Fest Coverage

"This petition is for any and everyone that would like to have a basketball court down on the oceanfront for the summer for a nice place to play ball on the beach, it could also give kids another place to play if they don't want to play at the playgrounds on the beach , and it could bring people from around the coast just to play on that court," said Wilder. "Hopefully, we can make it happen."

Click here to sign the petition.