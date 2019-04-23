NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams was spotted in Norfolk ahead of his highly-anticipated 'Something in the Water' festival this weekend.

The sold-out event takes place from April 26 to 28 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

On Monday, the Palace Shops in Ghent posted a photo on Instagram with Williams. The caption read, "Look who our marketing person found hanging out in the #palaceshopsghent"

Pharrell, a Virginia Beach native, is expected to perform on Friday and Saturday during the festival with several "friends" like Gwen Stefani, Diddy, Missy Elliott, Pusha T and more.

More 'Something in the Water' Information: