Pharrell's YELLOW hosts community event ahead of Something in the Water

NORFOLK, Va. — A community conversation of building future-forward communities was the unofficial kick-off to everything Something in the Water.

Wednesday night was the re-launch of Bright Sparks Live, a series of community conversations presented by Pharrell’s nonprofit organization YELLOW. Close to 100 people gathered at Assembly in Norfolk for the event.

"Conversations are where things get started, right. In order to continue to the elevation of things that are happening in this community, it starts with a conversation, so we’re excited to be doing community events like this one or partnering with local businesses to do different activations," said Stephanie Walters with YELLOW.

Attendees like Mike Doss said they can’t wait to see more, which there will be. These community conversations will start happening once a month.

"I think the more we have this, the more people get more comfortable and more vulnerable," Moss said.

Walters said Something in the Water has always been about more than just the music.

"Really just makes everybody excited about living here. You want people to feel excited driving to work every morning or spending time with their families at the venues that are around here, so I think it brings a sense of pride," Walters said.

The conversation Wednesday night is just the beginning.

The official kickoff to the festival is slated for Friday night at Mount Trashmore. "Lead the Wave" is free and it will offer live entertainment, food and business opportunities.

Virginia Beach Councilwoman Amelia Ross-Hammond said she can’t wait to be a part of it.

"We’re all very excited that Pharrell is back in town and to reach out into the community," she said.

With the festival just over two weeks away, the lineup keeps growing.

Wednesday, organizers announced the Jonas Brothers, Arcade Fire, Busta Rhymes, A$AP Rocky, De La Soul, M.IA and Third Eye Blind will play at the festival.

Shawnice Noye said she has her tickets and has her heart set on seeing a previously announced big name.

"I’m a Wayne fan, so I’m here to see Wayne, that’s all," Noye said.

She and Doss said they’re happy the festival is back where it belongs, in Virginia Beach.

If you’re over 18 and looking for ways to get involved, you can volunteer to help keep the festival safe.

The city’s Human Rights Commission is searching for independent observers to patrol the Oceanfront. Volunteers will watch for any signs of potential rights violations or discrimination.

If you’re interested and can work three-hour shifts, click here for more information.

If you’re planning to attend Something in the Water, or live in the area, city officials are warning about traffic backups.

Nothing north of 17th Street will be closed, but Atlantic and Pacific Avenue will be restricted throughout the weekend.

Plan ahead by using Waze, rideshare apps or carpool with friends.