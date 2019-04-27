VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — People are taking notice that the Something in the Water festival is expected to exceed any other festival crowd in the Beach community.



Even with a delay in festivities, security guards like DeAndre Griffin are all around.



Griffin who said he’s worked security for 16 years, told us: “This is like by far the most organized and secure that I’ve ever done.”



More than 70,000 people will pack the Oceanfront over the weekend, yet Griffin believes the crowd is calm for now.



He said, “the craziest thing I’ve seen is just people disregarding the equipment.”



Griffin believes security teams are here from Richmond, Maryland and all around the east coast. That’s not even counting the private businesses running security.



He claims festival safety is especially necessary with celebrities in town.



“That’s one of he number one things, besides public safety,” said Griffin.



William Werner said this his first festival he’s spent working as a security guard.



So far, he feels the crowd listens when they’re asked to behave and he hopes it stays that way all weekend.



“People get a little bit aggressive. Then you ask them to back up a little bit,” said Werner.



People along the boardwalk for the festival told us they appreciate the security guard presence.



Virginia Beach native, Donovan Espiritu, “there’s a lot more of them here. I mean there’s a ton of state police and even down by the amphitheater.”



Shevon St. Luce said he came to the Oceanfront for College Beach Weekend, last year. He’s visiting from South Carolina, and he thinks, “security has gotten a little bit better (this year).”





