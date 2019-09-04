VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With the "Something in the Water" music festival just weeks away, hundreds of Virginia Beach residents still had a number of questions for city leaders.

"As plans continue to change, there will be growing pains," said Councilman Aaron Rouse, who is the liaison for the festival.

One of the big questions residents had for city leaders was about traffic and congestion.

Police Chief Jim Cervera addressed that and called for residents' patience because the city is expecting massive crowds all weekend.

"Here's my biggest piece on easing congestion: get here early and understand that we're going to have congestion and it's going to be heavier than normal and plan accordingly to that," he said.

The festival's footprint will run from 5th Street to 10th Street along Atlantic Avenue so, to help with traffic, leaders are urging people to carpool, bike, or walk.

The festival, however, will impact more than just those blocks. Chief Cervera added that Birdneck Road will also be heavily flowing with traffic.

The other big question from residents was about safety and how law enforcement will keep everyone out of harm's way.

"We will have safety and security working with private security. Again, we will work with state police. We'll work with the sheriff's department to ensure safety and security," he said.

Councilman Rouse added that Pharrell's team has also hired more than 180 additional security guards to help patrol.

"When I tell you intensively, I mean 24-hour, around the clock preparation to make sure this event is as safe and successful and efficient as can be," he said.

City leaders said for the best real-time updates on traffic, download the app "Waze," which the city has partnered with.

The festival's app will also be available for download on Tuesday, April 9, and it'll push out continuous updates on the event.

The Virginia Beach School Board plans to vote on Tuesday night on using school buses to help shuttle people going to the festival.