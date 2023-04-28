SITW community event focuses on helping festivalgoers 'Rest, Recharge and Reset'

The event is all about taking a breather. People could get their blood pressure checked, or try a smoothie and tea.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — While festivalgoers waited for the gates to open on Friday, free community-driven events happened around the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

People got to take a moment to focus on themselves at the Hilton on 31st Street.

“Festivals sometimes people think they are just about music, but they are really about overall experience,” said Global Music Touring owner Antonio Dowe.

Dowe is behind many of the free festival events offered around Something in the Water, including "Rest, Recharge, and Reset!"

“There is a lot of people here who value information,” Dowe said.

“There are so many diverse benefits and uses, and because we create loose leaf teas, you can even bathe in our teas,” said Soul Stir co-owner Kristina Walden.

But a wellness panel took center stage with guest speakers NFL football player Tyrod Taylor, Norfolk Councilwoman Danica Royster, Norfolk cardiologist Dr. Keith Newby and more.

“Really, this is about us learning, us learning about people in the audience, people in the audience learning about us, and just having a real conversation about how do we live our best life, and how do we achieve it,” Dr. Newby said.

The Rest, Recharge and Reset event starts back up Saturday with a focus on medicinal health, women’s health, empowerment and legacy.