VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools School Board has approved the use of about 70 school buses for the “Something in the Water” festival April 26, 27 and 28.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this. We think this festival is going to be great for our city. We think this allows us to demonstrate the strong partnership between the city and the school,” said Superintendent Aaron Spence.

The tentative plan is to shuttle concert-goers back and forth to the oceanfront from, most likely, the amphitheater. However, there was some concern among board members about everything being so last minute.

“This is the last meeting before the festival so we are sort of being held hostage, and it’s kind of do or die right now. We are informed after we vote on this there still could be changes to the contract,” said board member Laura Hughes.

“I wanted to make sure we had all the details hammered out before I shared what those details were with the board I really wanted to prevent confusion,” said Spence.

So far around 400 bus drivers have signed up to drive. Shuttle service will run as late as 3:30 am Friday and Saturday and 11 pm Sunday.

“We are going to have enough drivers that we are going to be able to do five-hour shifts. We are confident our drivers will have plenty of rest before they go to work the next morning,” said Spence.

The president of the bus driver’s association said her drivers are happy to be a part of this historic event. On a typical day, they make $20 an hour, but during this festival, it will be between $30 and $40 an hour.

“It’s a change. We are used to carrying students and these will be adults, and I just think it will be something different to do,” said driver Mary Zepnikowski.

The festival promoters will be providing security to make sure no weapons or unruly people board the buses. If there are any accidents, the promoters have agreed to reimburse the city and school 100 percent of the costs.

City manager Dave Hansen said the positive impact of this festival will last well beyond three days.

“I appreciate the partnership with this school board on something that will hopefully be transformative on how we, the beach, are perceived nationally,” said Hansen.