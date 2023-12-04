Students at select Virginia colleges can get a discount on Something in the Water tickets

Those at certain Virginia colleges can get a discounted rate of $250 plus fees, along with a complimentary shuttle pass.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As Something in the Water gets closer to its return to Virginia Beach, the music festival is offering a discounted rate for students at select colleges in Virginia.

Those who attend Norfolk State University, Old Dominion University, Hampton University, and Virginia State University can get a discounted rate of $250 plus fees, along with a complimentary shuttle pass.

The pass will cover general admission for all three days of the festival and will come in the form of a special code.

To get the code, the festival has an online form that will ask for name, school, student email address, and student ID number.