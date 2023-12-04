Students at select Virginia colleges can get a discount on Something in the Water tickets

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As Something in the Water gets closer to its return to Virginia Beach, the music festival is offering a discounted rate for students at select colleges in Virginia.
Those who attend Norfolk State University, Old Dominion University, Hampton University, and Virginia State University can get a discounted rate of $250 plus fees, along with a complimentary shuttle pass.
The pass will cover general admission for all three days of the festival and will come in the form of a special code.
To get the code, the festival has an online form that will ask for name, school, student email address, and student ID number.
Once the form is submitted, an e-mail with instructions on redeeming the code will be sent within three to five days.