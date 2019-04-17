VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water music festival released its set time schedule Wednesday.

We've known about the all-star lineup that Pharrell Williams has assembled for the three-day festival at the Oceanfront, and the day-by-day set times has finally come together.

Friday Line-up, April 26, 2019:

Diplo - 10:30 p.m.

Pharrell & Friends - 9:25 p.m. Gwen Stefani N.E.R.D Usher Missy Elliott Timbaland Fam-lay

Dave Matthews Band - 8 p.m.





Migos - 6:50 p.m.





Janelle Monae - 5:45 p.m.





Lil Uzi Vert - 4:40 p.m.





Maggie Rogers - 3:35 p.m.





Masego - 2:40 p.m.





Radiant Children - 2 p.m.

Saturday Line-up, April 27, 2019:

Virgil Abloh - 10:30 p.m.





Pharrell & Friends - 9:25 p.m. Diddy Snoop Dogg Busta Rhymes





Travis Scott - 8:30 p.m.





SZA - 7:20 p.m.





J Balvin - 6:15 p.m.





Kaytranada 4:55 p.m.





Ferg - 3:55 p.m.





Mac DeMarco 3 p.m.





Rosalía - 2:05 p.m.





Amber Mark - 1:15 p.m.





John-Robert - 12:40 p.m.

Sunday Line-up, April 28. 2019:

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals - 9:15 p.m.





Chris Brown - 8:10 p.m.





Charlie Wilson - 7 p.m.





Teddy Riley and Friends - 5:55 p.m.





Pusha T - 4:50 p.m.





Jhene Aiko - 3:50 p.m.





DRAM - 3 p.m.





Leikeli47 - 2:15 p.m.





Kap G - 1:30 p.m.

The full schedule for activities has also been released. Here's what's happening and when:

Verizon will be at the festival all weekend offering members expedited SITW venue entry through the "VerizonUp" Members Lane and 1,000 "VerizonUp" ticket holders will get access to an exclusive experience within the "VerizonUp" Members section.

Adidas will be at the festival on Friday and Saturday making a splash. The company will transform the 24th Street beach park into CREATOR PARK with a tailor-made basketball court on the beach, customized adilette slide station, adidas #TLKS session, and dance workshops and dance crew competition lead by Pharrell’s celebrity choreographer, JaQuel Knight. Adidas will be at the corner of 24th and Atlantic from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

SONY will be at Something in the Water all weekend to bring the best of Sony technology, music, movies, and gaming to the heart of Virginia Beach. It will include intimate live performances with Sony Music artists, immersive listening experiences in the Sony 360 Reality Audio dome, the hottest dance party in the galaxy with aliens from Men In Black: International and the opportunity to discover the immersive cinematic features of the Xperia XZ3 and Xperia 10 Plus smartphones.

Uber Eats has teamed up with some of Virginia Beach's favorite local restaurants to give out complimentary treats throughout the festival. Guests will be able to snag free Eats from Taste, Bad Ass Coffee, Tupelo Honey, Sugar Shack Donuts and Panda Express at the Uber Eats Window. Check out the Uber Eats app for times and more information. While supplies last, Uber Eats will be participating all weekend long at the corner of Atlantic and 7th Avenues.

Timberland will be at the festival all weekend with a Pop Up Park. The park will give festival-goers a place to relax and recharge. The larger-than-life Timberland Classic Boot drops in on the SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival nestled within a 3500-square foot natural earth oasis featuring living trees native to Virginia Beach, sourced locally and donated back to the community following the event. While you’re here, pledge to live a greener lifestyle and for each pledge committed, Timberland will plant a traceable tree for you in Haiti. Other moments include fun giveaways, lawn games, comfy sitting area, solar-powered charging stations, a giphy booth, fresh water and more. Check out Timberland at the corner of 17th & Pacific. It will be open Friday 1 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

ARRAY and Netflix will be hanging out at the festival on April 26, only. ARRAY and partnering sponsor NETFLIX is hosting an outdoor screening experience featuring the film, ‘THE BURIAL OF KOJO.’ Directed by composer and musician Samuel “Blitz” Bazawule, the film chronicles the tale of two brothers through the gifted eyes of a young girl who transports the audience to the beautiful lands of Ghana and other worlds that exist between life and death. The outdoor experience will include a musical performance by Blitz, with his six-piece band, intimate discussion with the filmmaker and audience Q&A. Open to the public and festival guests. The event will be held at 31st Street at Neptune Park from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday night.

American Express will be hosting an Art Walk all weekend. Festival-goers will be able to explore diverse expressions of public art through wall-sized murals and pop-up wall structures. Global and local artists will come together and create installations themed around Virginia Beach, Hampton Roads and SOMETHING IN THE WATER. New Orleans-based visual artist Brandan Odums will contribute to the landscape, as well as curate the program, working with 12 local artists. Find the art throughout Virginia Beach and the SITW festival programming. Local participating artists include Carl Medley, Charles Rasputin, Clayton Singleton, Hampton Boyer, Mensah Bey, Mickael Broth, Nils Westergard, OnieTonie, Shaylen Broughton, Tim Rodgers, Tommy Mitchell, and Victoria Weiss.

FORT, one of today’s most anticipated live music events offering unparalleled access to influential artists, joins forces with Pharell Williams for special programming during SOMETHING IN THE WATER. With a shared, deep passion for inclusivity and championing emerging artist, together FADER FORT and SITW will present a platform to celebrate pioneers in music with a curated evening of live performances. Different worlds of music will collide creating a special show honoring a city that has cultivated some of today’s most influential artists and creatives. It will be available Friday, April 26 from 10 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Peabody’s. The event is free to festival ticket holders, but they must register in advance.

The world's first 4-View media machine, RED HYDROGEN will bring photos, selfies, and videos to life like never before all weekend. It will be located on the boardwalk between 6th and 7th Avenues.

TRAP Karaoke will put fans at the center of the concert experience on April 27 at the Convention Center. It's a place for self-expression, cultural participation, cherished moments, community and creating a safe space for human connection. The event is open to all SITW ticket holders 21-years or older. Guests need to register in order to attend. The event will take place from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The BBCICECREAM CHILL ZONE will be at the SITW festival all weekend long and features a customized ice cream truck offering classic frozen and icee treats. Chill out on ICECREAM sandwich couches. Anyone can stop by the venue on the boardwalk between 6th and 7th Avenues.

TRAP THE VOTE (TTV) is a non-partisan, movement committed to inspiring millions of young Americans to become more politically informed, active, and engaged in local and nationwide elections. It will be at the festival all weekend. Through launching creating original content, cross-platform campaigns and immersive experiences — Trap The Vote is designed to introduce a new approach to politics that empowers people across America to use their voices to collectively shift the paradigm of how civic leaders address and solve our nation’s biggest problems. Trap the Vote will capture the most needed and hardest to reach populations in 2020 - youth of culture. We define youth of culture as millennials and generation z’ers who identify as low-income youth, youth of color, youth in urban areas, and young people whose point of entry into any current subject matter is art, fashion, music, design and digital media. Anyone can drop by at the Convention Center and 5th Street Mainstage Venue.

Join the XQ + POP-UP MAGAZINE SUPER-SCHOOL LIVE Reception. A night of high school drama — full of stories, selfie confessionals, viral gratitude and multi-media adventures that celebrate the everyday heroes transforming America’s high schools.All proceeds from ticket sales benefit local non-profit organizations. Tickets now on sale at XQ.live. All proceeds from ticket sales benefit local non-profit organizations. Thursday, April 25th, 7:30pm at the Z-Zeiders American Dream Theatre, Main Stage Theatre.

Located in the heart of the ViBe Creative District will be the Old Beach Markets, an expanded eco-friendly market featuring Virginia Beach favorites – with local food, art, music and more in three walkable locations across the festival footprint. The SITW special edition of these existing markets will include new local vendors. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., ViBe Park, 18th and 19th Streets at Cypress Ave and Croc’s parking lot. oldbeachfarmersmarket.com

