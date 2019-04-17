VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water music festival released its set time schedule Wednesday.

We've known about the all-star lineup that Pharrell Williams has assembled for the three-day festival at the Oceanfront, and the day-by-day set times has finally come together.

Friday Line-up, April 26, 2019:

  • Diplo - 10:30 p.m.

  • Pharrell & Friends - 9:25 p.m.
  • Gwen Stefani
  • N.E.R.D
  • Usher
  • Missy Elliott
  • Timbaland
  • Fam-lay

  • Dave Matthews Band - 8 p.m.

  • Migos - 6:50 p.m.

  • Janelle Monae - 5:45 p.m.

  • Lil Uzi Vert - 4:40 p.m.

  • Maggie Rogers - 3:35 p.m.

  • Masego - 2:40 p.m.

  • Radiant Children - 2 p.m.


Saturday Line-up, April 27, 2019:

  • Virgil Abloh - 10:30 p.m.

  • Pharrell & Friends - 9:25 p.m.
    • Diddy
    • Snoop Dogg
    • Busta Rhymes

  • Travis Scott - 8:30 p.m.

  • SZA - 7:20 p.m.

  • J Balvin - 6:15 p.m.

  • Kaytranada 4:55 p.m.

  • Ferg - 3:55 p.m.

  • Mac DeMarco 3 p.m.

  • Rosalía - 2:05 p.m.

  • Amber Mark - 1:15 p.m.

  • John-Robert - 12:40 p.m.


Sunday Line-up, April 28. 2019:

  • Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals - 9:15 p.m.

  • Chris Brown - 8:10 p.m.

  • Charlie Wilson - 7 p.m.

  • Teddy Riley and Friends - 5:55 p.m.

  • Pusha T - 4:50 p.m.

  • Jhene Aiko - 3:50 p.m.

  • DRAM - 3 p.m.

  • Leikeli47 - 2:15 p.m.

  • Kap G - 1:30 p.m.

