VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water music festival released its set time schedule Wednesday.

We've known about the all-star lineup that Pharrell Williams has assembled for the three-day festival at the Oceanfront, and the day-by-day set times has finally come together.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about all the performers at 'Something in the Water'

Friday Line-up, April 26, 2019:

Diplo - 10:30 p.m.





Pharrell & Friends - 9:25 p.m.

Gwen Stefani

N.E.R.D

Usher

Missy Elliott

Timbaland

Fam-lay





Dave Matthews Band - 8 p.m.





Migos - 6:50 p.m.





Janelle Monae - 5:45 p.m.





Lil Uzi Vert - 4:40 p.m.





Maggie Rogers - 3:35 p.m.





Masego - 2:40 p.m.





Radiant Children - 2 p.m.



Saturday Line-up, April 27, 2019:

Virgil Abloh - 10:30 p.m.





Pharrell & Friends - 9:25 p.m. Diddy Snoop Dogg Busta Rhymes





Travis Scott - 8:30 p.m.





SZA - 7:20 p.m.





J Balvin - 6:15 p.m.





Kaytranada 4:55 p.m.





Ferg - 3:55 p.m.





Mac DeMarco 3 p.m.





Rosalía - 2:05 p.m.





Amber Mark - 1:15 p.m.





John-Robert - 12:40 p.m.



Sunday Line-up, April 28. 2019:

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals - 9:15 p.m.





Chris Brown - 8:10 p.m.





Charlie Wilson - 7 p.m.





Teddy Riley and Friends - 5:55 p.m.





Pusha T - 4:50 p.m.





Jhene Aiko - 3:50 p.m.





DRAM - 3 p.m.





Leikeli47 - 2:15 p.m.





Kap G - 1:30 p.m.

RELATED: Oceanfront residents await what 'Something in the Water' Festival will bring

RELATED: Virginia Beach businesses get involved in SITW festival

RELATED: Can Something in the Water really become the East Coast's South by Southwest?