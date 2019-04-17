VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water music festival released its set time schedule Wednesday.
We've known about the all-star lineup that Pharrell Williams has assembled for the three-day festival at the Oceanfront, and the day-by-day set times has finally come together.
RELATED: Everything you need to know about all the performers at 'Something in the Water'
Friday Line-up, April 26, 2019:
- Diplo - 10:30 p.m.
- Pharrell & Friends - 9:25 p.m.
- Gwen Stefani
- N.E.R.D
- Usher
- Missy Elliott
- Timbaland
- Fam-lay
- Dave Matthews Band - 8 p.m.
- Migos - 6:50 p.m.
- Janelle Monae - 5:45 p.m.
- Lil Uzi Vert - 4:40 p.m.
- Maggie Rogers - 3:35 p.m.
- Masego - 2:40 p.m.
- Radiant Children - 2 p.m.
Saturday Line-up, April 27, 2019:
- Virgil Abloh - 10:30 p.m.
- Pharrell & Friends - 9:25 p.m.
- Diddy
- Snoop Dogg
- Busta Rhymes
- Travis Scott - 8:30 p.m.
- SZA - 7:20 p.m.
- J Balvin - 6:15 p.m.
- Kaytranada 4:55 p.m.
- Ferg - 3:55 p.m.
- Mac DeMarco 3 p.m.
- Rosalía - 2:05 p.m.
- Amber Mark - 1:15 p.m.
- John-Robert - 12:40 p.m.
Sunday Line-up, April 28. 2019:
- Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals - 9:15 p.m.
- Chris Brown - 8:10 p.m.
- Charlie Wilson - 7 p.m.
- Teddy Riley and Friends - 5:55 p.m.
- Pusha T - 4:50 p.m.
- Jhene Aiko - 3:50 p.m.
- DRAM - 3 p.m.
- Leikeli47 - 2:15 p.m.
- Kap G - 1:30 p.m.
RELATED: Oceanfront residents await what 'Something in the Water' Festival will bring
RELATED: Virginia Beach businesses get involved in SITW festival
RELATED: Can Something in the Water really become the East Coast's South by Southwest?