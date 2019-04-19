VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's one week out from the much-anticipated 'Something in the Water' Festival, and organizers are warning participants that parking will be a nightmare.

"To come down and expect to find parking, it's going to be very limited at best. And you're going to be adding to the congestion down here," said Brian Solis, Virginia Beach Assistant to the City Manager for Special Projects.

City leaders are pushing a local and regional shuttle service to help alleviate some of the travel headaches.

Participants can catch shuttles as far north as Baltimore and as far south as Raleigh/Durham. Round-trip shuttle service is also available from most cities in Hampton Roads.

A three day round trip shuttle pass from Baltimore costs $225. A single day round trip runs 80 bucks.

Locally, the shuttle passes are $110 and $40, respectively. A better option for local residents will be the Park and Ride service.

At five dollars a ride in advance, festival attendees can be picked up at the Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater on Cellar Door Way in Virginia Beach and dropped off at the Beach Stage Main Entrance.

Tickets are $20 the day of the event. The shuttles run continuously beginning at 1 p.m. Friday until 2:30 am. Service begins at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday until 2:30 a.m.