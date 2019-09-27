VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 'Something in the Water' is returning to the Oceanfront in 2020 and you'll have more time to prepare than you did last year.

According to Brian Solis, the Assistant to the City Manager in Virginia Beach, Virginia locals and returning attendees will have early access to a limited number of three-day general admission presale tickets on October 19 from noon to 5 p.m. online and at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

The rest of the tickets will go on sale to the public on Nov. 15 after the official line up is released on Nov. 12.

There will be an official announcement for the 2020 festival on Oct. 14, but city council members will be briefed on initial plans at their meeting on Oct. 1.

This timeline gives people much more time to prepare compared to last year's compressed timeline.

In case you forgot, last year's lineup wasn't announced until March 3, less than two months before the festival and thousands of people hit the Oceanfront.

