x
SITWfest

2022 Something in the Water tickets go on sale for Virginia residents; tickets for the general public go on sale Saturday

The in-person sale runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water may have moved away from the Oceanfront over to the nation's capital, but that doesn't mean Pharrell isn't showing some love for Virginia locals.

Tickets for the 2022 Something in the Water music festival go on sale exclusively for Virginia residents on Friday.

The in-person sale runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach. Three-day passes will go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m. on the festival's website.

Keep in mind: the actual event is in Washington D.C. this year. It's on Juneteenth weekend -- June 17 to 19 -- on the National Mall.

RELATED: Going to Something in the Water in DC? Here's how you can get there without driving.

This year's line-up includes Pharrell & Phriends; Pusha T; Dave Matthews Band; Calvin Harris; Tyler, The Creator; Usher; and more.

