Here's your guide for Something in the Water 2023 music festival

Here's everything you need to know to navigate the festival, from the performance schedule and set times to the best way to get to the festival site.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After two years of COVID-19 cancellations and a move to Washington D.C. last year, Something in the Water is finally making its return to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend.

The first time back in the Resort City since its debut in 2019, the music festival's star-studded lineup includes Lil Wayne, Jonas Brothers, Lil Yachty, Machine Gun Kelly, A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes and more.

Grammy-award-winning artist Pharrell Williams, who is from Virginia Beach and founded the festival, announced its return during his Mighty Dream business forum in Norfolk in November.

As of Thursday morning, Something In The Water 2023 tickets and festival passes are still available to buy online. And the SITW schedule and set times have been announced online.

13News Now rounded up all the information you need to know to navigate the festival, from the performance schedule and set times to the best way to get to the festival site.

How to stream Something In The Water 2023

For the first time, you can watch Something In The Water performances live from home! YouTube will exclusively host a 2023 SITW livestream. There will be three livestream videos, one for each day of the festival. You can RSVP now and set notifications on Pharrell's YouTube page.

Something In The Water location: How do I get to the festival?

The festival's address is 1300 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451.

The entrances will be at 200 14th Street, Atlantic Avenue/10th Street and Atlantic Avenue/8th Street. The VIP entrance will be at Atlantic Avenue/6th Street.

Organizers are discouraging people from driving to the area of the festival due to limited-to-none public parking available. Instead, people should ride the shuttle from the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, use public transportation or carpool.

SITW shuttle rides: These will begin running each day at noon and will run continuously all day. The last shuttle will leave the festival area an hour after the music ends each night. A three-day shuttle pass is $50 plus fees.

Ridesharing: The festival will have a designated rideshare, taxi and pickup/drop off area on Monroe Avenue, adjacent to the parking lot of the Virginia Beach Sports Center at 1045 19th Street.

Drivers will be able to enter from Jefferson Avenue and drop off along Monroe Avenue.

By foot or bike: Organizers encourage people to use the Virginia Beach Boardwalk to get to the festival by walking or biking. Bike parking will be provided at the Boardwalk/16th Street intersection.

Banned items for SITW 2023: What am I allowed to bring?

Here is a list of the following items that will NOT be allowed at the festival:

Chairs, coolers, and umbrellas

Aerosol products (sunscreen, deodorant)

Pets

Pro cameras or selfie sticks

Skateboards, hoverboards, scooters, roller skates, roller blades or bikes

These are the items that ARE allowed:

Purses, clear bags, and fanny packs that meet size requirements

Baby strollers

Beach towels that meet size requirements

E-Cigarettes and other vaping devices

Plastic water bottles (a limit of one per person) and must be empty upon arrival.

Something In The Water map, stage locations, lineup: How can I stay updated during the festival?

Download the Something in the Water app. It will have the festival lineup and set times, an interactive map of the festival site, critical updates and more. The app will also activate your wristband, as well as help you find food, drinks and activities.

Will I be allowed to leave and come back to the festival?

According to organizers, attendees can enter and exit the festival as many times as needed until 6 p.m. All attendees will have to be scanned at the exit to re-enter again. Organizers didn't specify exit and re-entry guidelines for after 6 p.m.

Oceanfront road closures for SITW festival: How bad will the traffic be?

4th Street will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians from Wednesday to Monday, as well as the bike path from Rudee Inlet Bridge to the Virginia Beach Boardwalk.

Atlantic Avenue from 5th to 17th streets will be closed to vehicles during festival hours beginning at 10 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

During the vehicle closure times, pedestrians without a festival ticket and vehicles with an access pass will be allowed within this area.

Residents and guests staying south of 5th Street will have access to their residences by displaying an access pass on their dashboard.

Atlantic Avenue north of 17th Street will be open with normal traffic patterns. Pacific Avenue will also be open to all traffic, but drivers should expect congestion.

Atlantic Avenue will close each night at 9 p.m. over the weekend and reopen around 2 a.m.

Something In The Water Pop-Up Church Service: What other events are going on?

The festival itself isn't the only thing going on. There are several other events closely tied to, or even a part of, Something in the Water.

Pop-Up Church Service: This free, all-ages event invites the community to celebrate and uplift one another with gospel choirs, dance ministry, along with worship leaders sharing the gospel and prayer offerings. It will happen Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. at 22nd Street and Atlantic Avenue.

RnB Block Party: This event will feature DJs playing R&B music exclusively and is aimed at celebrating, honoring and enjoying R&B music's contributions to the world. It will take place at the 31st Street Stage every day from 4 to 9 p.m.

Love At First Site: This event is "a community checkpoint, a family reunion, and a campground-style installation" of the festival, according to organizers. It will be at the 24th Street Stage every day from noon to 7 p.m.

Area 75: For those who want to "snoop around & dance," this event is free and open to all. It will be at the 17th Street Stage every day from noon to 7 p.m.