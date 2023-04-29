How the Something in the Water 'cousins' are promoting positive energy, community

They're a group of locals who share a love for both the festival experience and Pharrell Williams’ impact on Hampton Roads.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The day has finally arrived for a group of Something in the Water fans, who are more like family than strangers.

Known as the Something in the Water “cousins”, they are a group of Hampton Roads locals who share a love for both the festival experience and Pharrell Williams’ impact on the larger Hampton Roads region.

Their bond is simply the collective investment into positive energy and community amongst one another.

Ricky Hopkins, one of the many cousins, designed a special 2023 festival shirt ordered by more than 100 of the “cousins” for the festival weekend. By mid-afternoon on Day 2 of the festival, the “cousins” came together for a group photo at the main SITW sand sign.

“To be a cousin is a collaborative effort of the community, we wanted to get together to have a community perspective of the festival experience. Pharrell does so much we want to kind of give back,” Hopkins said.